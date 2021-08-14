Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.10% of Brunswick worth $85,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Brunswick by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

