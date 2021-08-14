AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NIE opened at $30.49 on Friday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

