AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NIE opened at $30.49 on Friday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
