Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,900 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHPI opened at $12.30 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.07%.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

