Alpaca Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $153.90 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $153.90 million and $33.03 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00137661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00154746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,997.81 or 1.00077837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00871337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

