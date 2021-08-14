Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 223.4% from the July 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59.

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

