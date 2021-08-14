Alpha Quark Token Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $78.58 million and $191.25 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00009802 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00105190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043983 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

