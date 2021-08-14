Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,768.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,618.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

