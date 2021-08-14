Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,618.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

