Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,129,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,768.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,618.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

