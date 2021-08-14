Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,768.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,618.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

