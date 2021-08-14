Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. The stock had a trading volume of 626,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,618.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.