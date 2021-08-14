Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,618.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

