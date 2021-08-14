Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,618.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.