Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,754.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

