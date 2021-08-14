Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $10.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,550.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

