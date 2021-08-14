Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,754.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,550.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.