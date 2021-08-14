Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 13.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.