Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,572,243,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. The company had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,550.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

