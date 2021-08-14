Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

