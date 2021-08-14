Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299,879 shares of the software’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Altair Engineering comprises about 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.06% of Altair Engineering worth $158,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,621,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. 114,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.13. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $1,168,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $373,562.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $373,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,444 shares of company stock worth $30,091,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

