Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,976 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

ATUS stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

