Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALVOF opened at $0.84 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

