Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Burleson & Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.5% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,480.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

