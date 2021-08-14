Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.0% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 21,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $74,153,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,480.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

