Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,480.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

