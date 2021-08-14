Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ambow Education by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ambow Education in the first quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambow Education in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ambow Education in the first quarter worth $27,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 58,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,571. Ambow Education has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

