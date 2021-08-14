AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of AMERCO worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 169.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $35,882,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 50.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL stock opened at $659.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $345.19 and a fifty-two week high of $663.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

