American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $67,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $166.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

