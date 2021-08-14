American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

NYSE:AWK opened at $178.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.58. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

