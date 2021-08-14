Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $684.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.17 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

