Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.69 Million

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $684.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.17 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.