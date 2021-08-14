Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $2,013,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $2,919,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $5,189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $177,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTES. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

