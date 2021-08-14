Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.63% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 96,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 783,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 153,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $14.12 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

