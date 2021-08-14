Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 145,915 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 1,257.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,915 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in iQIYI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 441,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,833,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQ stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

