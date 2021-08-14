Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 2,659 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,578,000 after buying an additional 43,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after purchasing an additional 163,523 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.