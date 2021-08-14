Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 38,184 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 314.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 114.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 301.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

UPWK opened at $42.57 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -212.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,202. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

