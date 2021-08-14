Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 87,642 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of Dorian LPG worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 842.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

