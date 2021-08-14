Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of TimkenSteel worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TMST stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

TMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $450,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

