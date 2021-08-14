Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 78,116 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $883,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of EFR opened at $14.43 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.