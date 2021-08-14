Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,564 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

