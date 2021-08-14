Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

