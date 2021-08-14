Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,921,000 after purchasing an additional 290,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 723,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,330,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.97. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

