Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of JAMF opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.56.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $718,888.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 174,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,130,258.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $42,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock worth $318,113,469 in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

