Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Gray Television worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTN. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

