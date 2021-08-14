Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

