Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WPP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in WPP by 39.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in WPP by 25.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $69.29 on Friday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

