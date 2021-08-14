Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $2.59 Million in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,105 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

XOG stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.67.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.