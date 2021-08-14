Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,512 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Franklin Street Properties worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after acquiring an additional 783,415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $37,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.