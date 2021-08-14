Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FINX. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

