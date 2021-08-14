Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 11,582 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of ING opened at $13.80 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

