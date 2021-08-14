Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 19,683 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 5.61% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDG. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the first quarter worth about $852,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDG opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.94. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

